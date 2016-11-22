Large outdoor spaces and custom bicycles found at AIRE Santa Monica

AIRE Santa Monica is boutique collection of 19 residences showcasing gallery-like interiors in the charming coastal city of Santa Monica. Large glass sliders, double-height ceilings and clerestory windows add dimension and welcome in the coastal light and favorable California climate. Open-concept floor plans incorporate sophisticated chef-caliber Viking Professional kitchens, German-made Leicht cabinetry and wide-plank French white oak flooring. The result is quintessential Santa Monica design and a fresh canvas for the modern lifestyle.



AIRE’s courtyard level features nine single-story garden flats that are more than 1,000 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and outdoor living areas that coordinates fluidly with the central communal courtyard. Nine, two-level townhomes range from 1,517 to 1,605 square feet and boast three bedrooms, three bathrooms and feature double-height ceilings and breezy interiors. And one 1,832-square foot garden townhome features three bedrooms and four bathrooms across three levels.