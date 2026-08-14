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Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages?View 26 Photos

Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages?

Just a few blocks from downtown Langley, Washington, the color-coded homes are designed to meet net-zero energy standards.
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Location: 624 A, B, & C 2nd Street, Langley, Washington   

Price: $1,430,000

Year built: 2024

Architect:  Charlie Wenzlau, Wenzlau Architects

Footprint: 1,660 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths)

  • Unit A: 550 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath w/Shower Only)
  • Unit B: 550 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath w/Shower Only)
  • Unit C: 560 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath w/Shower Only)

Lot Size: 0.179 Acres

From the Agent: "Just two blocks from downtown in the waterfront village of Langley on Whidbey Island, this award-winning residential project is composed of three detached one-bedroom homes. Each has its own covered porch, private outdoor space, and dedicated parking, creating a flexible arrangement that allows for both independence and connection.

The three residences can be used as a personal retreat, multigenerational compound, creative studio, business space, artist residency, or rental property. The site is located within a neighborhood business zone, allowing it to accommodate a range of residential and commercial uses.

Each home was constructed to meet net-zero energy standards, with rooftop solar panels, structural insulated panels, triple-pane windows, and locally and regionally sourced wood. Inside, clean lines are balanced by natural materials and abundant daylight.

The property is a short walk from Langley’s shops, restaurants, galleries, waterfront, and walking trails. Together the three smaller homes offer a flexible approach to living and working on Whidbey Island."

Designed by Wenzlau Architects, the Whidbey Island property consists of three detached residences with shared paths and gardens.

Designed by Wenzlau Architects, the Whidbey Island property consists of three detached residences with shared paths and gardens.

Together, the three single-story homes total 1,660 square feet, with one bedroom and one bathroom each.&nbsp;

Together, the three single-story homes total 1,660 square feet, with one bedroom and one bathroom each. 

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Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 3 of 25 -
The homes are easy to tell apart: Unit A is marked in yellow, Unit B in green, and Unit C in red, with each color repeated across details like the doors and window trim.&nbsp;

The homes are easy to tell apart: Unit A is marked in yellow, Unit B in green, and Unit C in red, with each color repeated across details like the doors and window trim. 

Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 5 of 25 -
In this unit, the interiors are arranged around an open kitchen, dining, and living space, with the bedroom and bathroom grouped along one side and separated from the main area by a divider that doubles as storage.

In this unit, the interiors are arranged around an open kitchen, dining, and living space, with the bedroom and bathroom grouped along one side and separated from the main area by a divider that doubles as storage.

Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 7 of 25 -
The units range from 550 to 560 square feet, and each includes a three-quarter bathroom with a shower.

The units range from 550 to 560 square feet, and each includes a three-quarter bathroom with a shower.

Walkways wind around and between the homes, leaving room for planting beds and small garden plots.

Walkways wind around and between the homes, leaving room for planting beds and small garden plots.

Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 10 of 25 -
Concrete floors and vaulted ceilings make the compact interiors feel spacious.&nbsp;

Concrete floors and vaulted ceilings make the compact interiors feel spacious. 

Each kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and washer/dryer hookups.&nbsp;

Each kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and washer/dryer hookups. 

Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 13 of 25 -
Each residence has its own covered front porch and uncovered parking space.&nbsp;

Each residence has its own covered front porch and uncovered parking space. 

Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 15 of 25 -
Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 16 of 25 -
Unit C has a slightly different layout from Units A and B, with a covered rear deck and outdoor cooking area connecting the main residence to a separate workshop and two storage rooms.

Unit C has a slightly different layout from Units A and B, with a covered rear deck and outdoor cooking area connecting the main residence to a separate workshop and two storage rooms.

Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 18 of 25 -
Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 19 of 25 -
Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages? - Photo 20 of 25 -
Two blocks from downtown Langley, the property is within walking distance of the town’s shops, restaurants, galleries, and waterfront trails.

Two blocks from downtown Langley, the property is within walking distance of the town’s shops, restaurants, galleries, and waterfront trails.

Built to net-zero energy standards, the three wood-clad homes have metal roofs, structural insulated panels, triple-pane windows, and individual solar arrays.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Built to net-zero energy standards, the three wood-clad homes have metal roofs, structural insulated panels, triple-pane windows, and individual solar arrays.  

Unit A Floor Plan

Unit A Floor Plan

Unit B Floor Plan

Unit B Floor Plan

Unit C Floor Plan

Unit C Floor Plan

624 A, B, & C 2nd Street in Langley, Washington, is currently listed for $1,430,000 by Louis Muniz with Windermere Real Estate / South Whidbey.

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