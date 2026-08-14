Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages?

Lot Size: 0.179 Acres

From the Agent: "Just two blocks from downtown in the waterfront village of Langley on Whidbey Island, this award-winning residential project is composed of three detached one-bedroom homes. Each has its own covered porch, private outdoor space, and dedicated parking, creating a flexible arrangement that allows for both independence and connection.

The three residences can be used as a personal retreat, multigenerational compound, creative studio, business space, artist residency, or rental property. The site is located within a neighborhood business zone, allowing it to accommodate a range of residential and commercial uses.