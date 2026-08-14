Why Buy One House When $1.4M Gets You Three Whidbey Island Cottages?
Location: 624 A, B, & C 2nd Street, Langley, Washington
Price: $1,430,000
Year built: 2024
Architect: Charlie Wenzlau, Wenzlau Architects
Footprint: 1,660 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths)
- Unit A: 550 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath w/Shower Only)
- Unit B: 550 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath w/Shower Only)
- Unit C: 560 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath w/Shower Only)
Lot Size: 0.179 Acres
From the Agent: "Just two blocks from downtown in the waterfront village of Langley on Whidbey Island, this award-winning residential project is composed of three detached one-bedroom homes. Each has its own covered porch, private outdoor space, and dedicated parking, creating a flexible arrangement that allows for both independence and connection.
The three residences can be used as a personal retreat, multigenerational compound, creative studio, business space, artist residency, or rental property. The site is located within a neighborhood business zone, allowing it to accommodate a range of residential and commercial uses.
Each home was constructed to meet net-zero energy standards, with rooftop solar panels, structural insulated panels, triple-pane windows, and locally and regionally sourced wood. Inside, clean lines are balanced by natural materials and abundant daylight.
The property is a short walk from Langley’s shops, restaurants, galleries, waterfront, and walking trails. Together the three smaller homes offer a flexible approach to living and working on Whidbey Island."
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624 A, B, & C 2nd Street in Langley, Washington, is currently listed for $1,430,000 by Louis Muniz with Windermere Real Estate / South Whidbey.
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