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It’s Made From Glass Bricks, But Their Backyard Studio Is Anything But ’80sView 9 Photos
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It’s Made From Glass Bricks, But Their Backyard Studio Is Anything But ’80s

“They quite liked this relatively standard glass block that you’d see in office buildings,” says architect Emlyn Olaver of the poolside ADU in Melbourne, Australia.
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At this four-bedroom residence in Melbourne, Australia, Anna runs her business from home, her partner splits the week between the house and the city, and their three almost-grown teenagers fill whatever space is left. "We really wanted to stay where we were," says Anna, who works in publishing, "and we were struggling a bit with really only having one living space for five almost-adults."

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ADUsHome ToursAustralian HomesDwell+ Exclusive