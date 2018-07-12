Overlooking the Long Island Sound, a Revamped Hotel Channels its Nautical Roots

Redesigned by Brooklyn-based firm Studio Tack, Sound View in Greenport, New York, has retained an undeniable beach boardwalk vibe. While maintaining ties to New England’s boat and fishing history, the 1953 property's renovation also embodies the current cultural renaissance of the North Fork, which encompasses farms, vineyards, and beaches.

Expansive ocean views are one of the hotel’s crowning features, and each of its 55 rooms includes waterfront decks and private access to North Fork beaches. All rooms and suites impart a vintage, seaside cottage feel— gorgeous cedar wood paneling, handwoven rope and sail cloth detailing, and other natural materials fill each room for an authentic coastal escape.

Amenities include wellness facilities, fitness rooms, saunas, a multi-sports court, an outdoor pool, and a central location close to numerous vineyards and farms. For those looking for a weekend indoors, the hotel’s Piano Bar offers guests live music with a beachfront backdrop. A private library is also available to guests looking for extra relaxation.

Run by esteemed New York City chef Galen Zamarra, a seafood eatery called the Haylard promises a commitment to locally-sourced ingredients and goods. All fish are caught from the North Fork and the Atlantic Seaboard, and all other foods are organically grown at nearby farms. Even the restaurant’s menu reflects the location’s '50s seaside feel with a re-imagining of the classic oyster po’boy, lobster beignets, and other maritime classics. Like the rest of the hotel, the lounge’s nautical décor makes it a truly quaint gem.