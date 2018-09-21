Before & After: A Midcentury Lakeside Home Receives a Stunning New Look

An old home in Lake Oswego, Oregon, receives a modern makeover from MOA Architecture, while keeping its midcentury charm intact.
Oregon–based David Horning of MOA Architecture has joined forces with principal designer Holly Freres of JHL Design to carefully renovate the 1955 three-bedroom dwelling. By using period-appropriate materials, the team has not only restored the property to its original warmth and charm, but also infused a modern, contemporary vibe. To emphasize the home's tranquil lakeside location, two 10-foot sliding doors have been added to the living room to enable a seamless connection to the outdoors.
Scroll ahead for the remarkable "before" and "after" images.
The Kitchen Before:
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.