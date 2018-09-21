Before & After: A Midcentury Lakeside Home Receives a Stunning New Look
Before & After: A Midcentury Lakeside Home Receives a Stunning New Look

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
An old home in Lake Oswego, Oregon, receives a modern makeover from MOA Architecture, while keeping its midcentury charm intact.

Oregon–based David Horning of MOA Architecture has joined forces with principal designer Holly Freres of JHL Design to carefully renovate the 1955 three-bedroom dwelling. By using period-appropriate materials, the team has not only restored the property to its original warmth and charm, but also infused a modern, contemporary vibe. To emphasize the home's tranquil lakeside location, two 10-foot sliding doors have been added to the living room to enable a seamless connection to the outdoors. 

Scroll ahead for the remarkable "before" and "after" images.   

The Kitchen Before:

The kitchen had been remodeled in the 1980s but suffered from an unfortunate layout.

The kitchen had been remodeled in the 1980s but suffered from an unfortunate layout. 

The Kitchen After:

The renovation revised the layout with an open kitchen concept and added a breakfast bar. Hanging shelves were added over the window for functional and aesthetic reasons. Oregon White oak was used for the cabinet faces and quartz was used for the countertop.

The renovation revised the layout with an open kitchen concept and added a breakfast bar. Hanging shelves were added over the window for functional and aesthetic reasons. Oregon White oak was used for the cabinet faces and quartz was used for the countertop. 

The fireplace core—which is open to two sides: the living room and here in the kitchen—had been covered in sheetrock. The design team exposed the original brick, which instantly added character and period-appropriate authenticity to the rooms.

The fireplace core—which is open to two sides: the living room and here in the kitchen—had been covered in sheetrock. The design team exposed the original brick, which instantly added character and period-appropriate authenticity to the rooms.  

The Dining Room Area Before: 

A view of the dining room area from the living room before the renovations.

A view of the dining room area from the living room before the renovations. 

The living/dining area before.

The living/dining area before. 


The Dining Room Area After: 

As you can see above, the original brick of the fireplace is now exposed, highlighting the warmth of the cedar ceilings. The dining room connects the living room/kitchen and overlooks the terrace, giving the home a strong sense of the outdoors.

As you can see above, the original brick of the fireplace is now exposed, highlighting the warmth of the cedar ceilings. The dining room connects the living room/kitchen and overlooks the terrace, giving the home a strong sense of the outdoors.

The Living Room Before: 

The fireplace before the renovation.

The fireplace before the renovation.

A look at the stairway leading upstairs. The wall was removed during the renovation to open up the space and expose it to the living room area.

A look at the stairway leading upstairs. The wall was removed during the renovation to open up the space and expose it to the living room area. 

The Living Room After the Renovations:

While the redesign of the staircase is a contemporary touch, it could have easily existed in the home's original state. The wood slat screen blends with the wooden staircase and the wood ceiling, opening the space to make it feel bigger—a huge improvement over the sheetrock wall that had been previously there. The addition of Holly's custom-design for a built-in sofa also helps to keep the living room comfortable and cozy.

While the redesign of the staircase is a contemporary touch, it could have easily existed in the home's original state. The wood slat screen blends with the wooden staircase and the wood ceiling, opening the space to make it feel bigger—a huge improvement over the sheetrock wall that had been previously there. The addition of Holly's custom-design for a built-in sofa also helps to keep the living room comfortable and cozy. 

The Yoga Studio Before: 

What would become the yoga studio was originally the home's garage that had been previously converted into a home office space.

What would become the yoga studio was originally the home's garage that had been previously converted into a home office space. 

The Yoga Studio After: 

With the addition of wood ceilings and sliding doors that lead out to the garden, the former dark home office is now a bright and airy yoga studio for the homeowner where she teaches and practices daily.

With the addition of wood ceilings and sliding doors that lead out to the garden, the former dark home office is now a bright and airy yoga studio for the homeowner where she teaches and practices daily. 

Project Credits:

Architect of Record: MOA Architecture

Interior Design: JHL Design

Structural Engineering: CSE Engineering 

Cabinetry Design / Installation: Heritage Woodcraft

Photography: Lincoln Barbour