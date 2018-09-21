Before & After: A Midcentury Lakeside Home Receives a Stunning New Look

Oregon–based David Horning of MOA Architecture has joined forces with principal designer Holly Freres of JHL Design to carefully renovate the 1955 three-bedroom dwelling. By using period-appropriate materials, the team has not only restored the property to its original warmth and charm, but also infused a modern, contemporary vibe. To emphasize the home's tranquil lakeside location, two 10-foot sliding doors have been added to the living room to enable a seamless connection to the outdoors.

Scroll ahead for the remarkable "before" and "after" images.

The Kitchen Before: