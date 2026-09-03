This Family’s “Minimalist” Home Includes a Curlicue Window Seat and a Half-Ton Buddha

Sridhar Krishna had spent his entire life in the home that his father built in the 1970s on a corner plot in an eastern suburb of Bangalore, India. The home—a simple two-story, concrete-and-brick structure with a series of small commercial spaces on its ground floor—framed Sridhar’s childhood, teenage years, and even his early adulthood, as he continued to live there with his parents and two sisters. When his father died almost 30 years ago, Sridhar took on the role of managing the house and made several changes to the structure, including the addition of an extra floor.