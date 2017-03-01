5 Main Ingredients For Cooking Up a Homey Kitchen Nook

It's a multifunctional spot for meals at different times of the day, an area for the kids to complete their homework or a craft project, and a place to enjoy a glass of wine after work or tea with a neighbor. These cozy spaces are usually more casual—and thus more used—than a formal dining space and offer the convenience of being right in the kitchen, where it’s easy to converse with the cook or take a few minutes for a simple solo meal. Though this space can sometimes stump the most confident homeowners, the formula for creating a perfect dining nook is really quite simple and works for nearly every type of home.

So, what makes a great breakfast nook?



1. A signature light fixture

This is a great opportunity to reflect the look that you desire. It’s equally important to ensure it’s hung at the correct height and works proportionately with your table. Make sure to select a light fixture that complements other pendant lighting you may have in your kitchen, but isn’t an exact match.

