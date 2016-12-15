Kitchen Island Modern Lighting Adds Minimalist Feel to California Home

Brittney Fischbeck, the mastermind behind Abodwell Interior Design, transforms spaces by indulging in her minimalist philosophy. With clients who want exceptional surroundings in aesthetic and function, this Laguna Beach-based designer knows how to make a bold statement with her "less is more" mentality. That's especially true in this California home, which was featured in Newport Beach Magazine.

Niche's Terra pendants in Gray glass find their way into this eco-friendly floor plan. The contemporary proportions of the silhouette bring presence to the space and draw attention to the kitchen island over which they hang. The configuration of four Edison style bulbs sits at the pendant's center, adding a classic and timeless touch to this modern interior.