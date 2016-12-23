8 Kitchen Design Trends to Look Out for in 2017

2017 is just around the corner. As you decorate your Christmas tree and make a mental note of all the things you want to achieve in the upcoming year, take a break, make yourself a cup of tea and check out what's in store for kitchen designs.

#1. Tuxedo Kitchen Cabinets

The trend of tuxedo - or two-toned painted cabinets - has taken home owners by storm in 2016. Gone are the days of perfectly matching cabinetry. There is no sign of the trend slowing down in 2017. Whether in contrasting or in complementing colors, tuxedo-painted kitchens are a protest against monotony. An alternative to two-toned cabinets is open or glassed-in upper cabinets and darker painted lower cabinets.

#2. Bold Fixtures

Another way to add some contrast to your kitchen in 2017 is to switch out your old fixtures for something bold and contrasting. Whether it's black steel or commercial grade fixtures, home owners will stop trying to blend them in the overall decor.

#3. Focus on the Functionality

Whether displayed in the form of hidden appliances, furniture arrangement for maximum efficiency, touch-activated faucets or upgraded easy-close cabinets' doors - 2017 will be about removing any physical and aesthetic barriers. Kitchen storage space will keep on expanding, while the number of cabinet doors reducing or remaining the same. Smart tech and connected devices, which are becoming increasingly affordable, will automate and facilitate mundane processes.