Kitchen and More by Vincent Holvoet

Over the entire plot, an annex was built, resulting in the transformation of an exterior wall into an interior wall. In the past, the large passage way was a window. The spaces define themselves as being independent, and yet, there is continuity. Between the existing and the new part, a skylight was installed, allowing daylight into the heart of the kitchen. Deliberately, the architect left the structural elements as it was. Bricks and plasterwork were all painted white. Just as the kitchen, which is also white, apart from a single black element and Moroccan tiles. So: textures dominate color. The design avoids a profusion of stimuli, and, at the same time, creates a boost of expression to the sparse furniture and accessories.





