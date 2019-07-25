10 Kit Home Companies in the South
Exclusive

10 Kit Home Companies in the South

Add to
Like
Share
By Byron Loker
Known for its world-famous charm, wide-open spaces, and sunny skies, the South can be a welcoming place to call home.

Whether you're dreaming of living there in a modern farmhouse or a classic log cabin, these kit home companies can help you realize your prefab home building ambitions.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.