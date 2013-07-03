Kickstarter of the Week: Trophy Buffet
By Aaron Britt –
Trophy Buffet, our favorite Kickstarter this week, comes from New York designer Alon Seifert. The idea for this line of tongue-in-cheek trophies was borne out of Seifert's annual gift to his wife on their anniversary and now he's hoping to expand the collection.
Not only do we get a kick out of the trophies' irreverent messages—"I apologize for my future mess ups" and "You're the best baby we ever had"—but the clean forms and matte monochrome urns and figures make them a good bet for a modern interior. Best of all, they trophies are covered in chalkboard paint so you can write whatever message you please on them.