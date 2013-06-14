Kickstarter of the Week: Time Fold

Our favorite Kickstarter campaign of the week comes all the way from sunny Tel Aviv, Israel, where Studio Armadillo is looking to drum up a few shekels for its ceramic suite of ritual Jewish objects, Time Fold. Inspired by the art of paper folding, this set of geometric objects—candle sticks, a menorah, a mezuzah, and a vase—began as origami before being translated into handmade ceramics. We love how the four pieces in Time Fold do double duty as objects of traditional worship and as modernist bits of tabletop decoration you'd be happy to have out all year.