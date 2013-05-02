Kickstarter of the Week: Statement Bike Rack

If you live in a small space, especially one without a garage, bike storage can be a nightmare. In the past we've praised clever bike-on-the-wall solutions, and today we're dubbing the Statement bike rack our Kickstarter of the Week. Designed and made in Los Angeles by industrial designer Daniel Sculnick and artist and craftsman Raul Diaz, the Statement rack not only gives your wheels a place to rest after a long hard ride, but it does double duty as a decorative piece of wall art. The project is nearly funded, and one of the latest projects from the Native Standard collective.