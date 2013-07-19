Kickstarter of the Week: MOLEHOUSE Frames for Sketchbooks
Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt –
This week we're throwing our Kickstarter weight behind designer Colton Corry's MOLEHOUSE frames. Made expressly for displaying what's in your sketchbook—Moleskine or otherwise—these simple, sturdy frames elevate your sketches to art.
The frames come in two different sizes, each oriented toward Moleskine's classic sketchbooks. With a steel face and stand and a red oak back, MOLEHOUSE frames offer a clean, modern way to display what might otherwise end up collecting dust on some forgotten shelf.