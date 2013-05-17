Kickstarter of the Week: Grown in the Garden State

You might consider New Jersey the Edsel of the mid-Atlantic, but illustrator Michael Mulvey is a proud son of the Garden State and he wants to do Jersey proud with this poster, t-shirts and set of playing cards. Grown in the Garden State is his plan to graphically lionize 54 of New Jersey's favorite sons and daughters, entertainers and actors who range from Bruce (natch) to Ray Liotta to Martha Stewart to Patti Smith. He's even got a series of t-shirts he's designing, all of which have a clean design and cool aesthetic that's more art school than Snooki.