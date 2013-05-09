Kickstarter of the Week: EarthBaked Footware

Call us green and groovy, but we were charmed by industrial designer Steve Boynton's idea for this lasts-a-mere-90-days bit of footwear. Made from wool and rubber, EarthBaked shoes are intended to last just a single season before you bury them in the yard or pitch them into the compost bin. He counts the idea as part of a "return-to-sender design philosophy," one that makes use of natural materials and takes into account the full life cycle of the object. More slippers than proper shoes, EarthBaked footware is ideal for hacking around the house, and insofar as they're intended to wear out after just one season, make sure you get yours for summer.