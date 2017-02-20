Keeping Your Office Tidy This New Year





There might be new staff, new accounts, new deals and even new beginnings which mean if you are running your own company, you really have your work cut out.

On top of all these changes in the New Year, you want to make sure that your office and desk are tidy. You don’t want to be a Donald Trump and have a messy desk and therefore a messy mind, you want to be on top of your work and ahead of the crowd.

To keep your office tidy this New Year, here are a few tips you should introduce:

Make Sure You Have All The Right Products

Don’t settle for cheap cleaning products that don’t do their job. You want pieces that are worth their weight, designed to tackle certain areas and offer you good results.

System Hygiene offer an extensive range of products that are perfect for cleaning the office. From window cleaners to carpet cleaners, you will find everything you have been looking for.

On top of having the right products, you need to make sure that your office is as hygienic as possible. This is not only for your health but so that you don’t have to keep cleaning the office every five minutes. This can be done by introducing hand sanitisers into the office in doorways or at the desks to make sure that any germs are caught before they reach the desk.

Get Into A Routine

Once you have all the right products in place, you need to make sure that you keep up with cleaning the office.

The best way to do this is to introduce a routine. This means organising a washing up rota for the cups in the office, asking staff to keep their desks tidy and even doing inspections of the office during the week.

You could even introduce an office incentive where your staff are rewarded for being the tidiest in the office.

This might sound like a lot of work but putting in this effort now will pay off in the long run.

Put In The Work