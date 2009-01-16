The slogan "Keep Calm and Carry On" was coined in 1939 when the British Ministry of Information commissioned a series of propaganda posters from the King to his people. There were three such designs, and millions of the other two were distributed. This one, though, was held in reserve for the moment wartime crisis might hit especially hard, according to the UK's Barter Books.



It was never officially issued. Sometime around 1990 it re-emerged at an auction.



