Kate Spade Saturday's Everyday Teapot

Kate Spade fans rejoice! Earlier this week, the fashion brand launched their lower-priced line of apparel, accessories, and homeware goods, Saturday, with the same charm that the brand is known for. Our pick of the bunch is the mod black and white Everyday Teapot. The stoneware holder of tea comes with a dome lid, tea strainer, and is microwave and dishwasher-safe. Here's to stylishly drinking more cups of tea!

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Available to purchase for $45 here. For more nifty teapot options, check out the Sweetheart, Le Creuset, and Spinner Whistle.