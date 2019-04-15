Kansas City Royal

Not long ago, Marcel Breuer’s Snower House, in Mission Hills, Kansas, seemed destined to be another victim of a real estate boom. Sitting on a large corner lot in an upscale suburb, where once-traditional 8,000-square-foot homes were being turned into even larger ones, it appeared likely that any buyer would tear down the 1954 structure. "Its lot was valued at much more than the house, which was only 1,800 square feet," says Scott Lane, a realtor and past president of the Historic Kansas City Foundation, which put the house on its Most Endangered List.