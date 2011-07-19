Kamal Letterpress Art

In that same email, she also announced a new collection of wall art, to complement her collection of paper art.



I asked her what inspired this collection, and she wrote: "Many consumers who purchase my cards say that the designs are much too pretty for such a small amount of white space. They would frame the cards and hang them as mini wall art. They'd purchase them and end up not giving them away since they felt they were 'decor for the house.'"



"I love contrasts," she continued. "East and West. Black and White. Modern decor or vintage. Bright yet neutral. Something global yet made in the US. I hoped to design authentic pieces of art that could go anywhere, in a child's room (like the Pink Peacock print) or a formal living room (like the White Dangles print)."





"The colors were the hardest part. The series is meant to mix and match. Each piece compliments another, so you can have a single piece or pick two large ones and mix it with a smaller one. You can also pick two neutral colors and throw in a splash of teal. I had them all on one wall, and thought they looked gorgeous!"