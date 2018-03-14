Own Justin Timberlake's Posh Soho Penthouse For $8M

Designed by Gwathmey Siegel & Associates Architects, Soho Mews is an exclusive modern luxury condominium located in the heart of Soho. Spanning the entire block between West Broadway and Wooster Street, the property is comprised of two new buildings divided by a 4,000-square-foot garden developed by PWP Landscape Architecture.



Timberlake's 2,600-square-foot penthouse features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, an expansive living room, and an 853-square-foot wraparound terrace. Now, the sleek downtown Manhattan property is being listed for $7,995,000.