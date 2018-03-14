Own Justin Timberlake's Posh Soho Penthouse For $8M
Real Estate + Celebrity Homes

Own Justin Timberlake's Posh Soho Penthouse For $8M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
After purchasing a larger unit in Tribeca, mega-star Justin Timberlake puts his stylish Soho Mews penthouse on the market for $7,995,000.

Designed by Gwathmey Siegel & Associates Architects, Soho Mews is an exclusive modern luxury condominium located in the heart of Soho. Spanning the entire block between West Broadway and Wooster Street, the property is comprised of two new buildings divided by a 4,000-square-foot garden developed by PWP Landscape Architecture

Timberlake's 2,600-square-foot penthouse features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, an expansive living room, and an 853-square-foot wraparound terrace. Now, the sleek downtown Manhattan property is being listed for $7,995,000.

The dining area looks out onto the wraparound terrace. The property houses many state-of-the-art features, including a Creston electronic shade system.&nbsp;

The Gwathmey Siegel–designed kitchen boasts Valcucine cabinetry of striated elm and smoked glass, Jet Mist granite, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Miele oven and dishwasher, a Gaggenau cooktop and fully vented hood, wine storage, and a cut-out breakfast bar that opens to the living room.

The floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the penthouse, offering stunning panoramic views.

Wood-paneled walls concealing storage line the corridor and play off the unit's oak wood flooring.&nbsp;

The master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and has terrace access, as well as a deluxe ensuite bathroom.

The master bath features Statuary marble, heated floors, a Kaldewei Vaio Duo oval freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures, and a Valcucine vanity.

The second and third bedrooms also feature ensuite bathrooms.&nbsp;

Gorgeous city views are consistently available, thanks to the terrace that wraps around&nbsp;the perimeter&nbsp;of the unit.

311 West Broadway is on the market for $7,995,000. See the full listing from Jared Seligman of Stribling Properties here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.