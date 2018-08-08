Decompress at This Boutique Hotel and Yoga Retreat in the Costa Rican Jungle
Nalu by Studio Saxe is composed of three individual pavilions—Villa Jardín, Villa Sombra, and Villa Sol—which are strategically placed in the landscape according to local wind and solar patterns, and to forge a visual connection to the jungle and ocean. The purposeful arrangement provides privacy for guests and a sense of exploration as they traverse the tropical environment to their abodes.
Each villa is composed of a series of spaces, varying from two to three bedrooms, and offers different views out to the ocean. Overlapping timber roofs made from recycled teak planks and built by local craftsman provide shade from the powerful sun.
At the center of Nalu is the yoga studio, a simple wood-and-steel structure that provides a space for exercise and meditation. The simplicity provides versatility, making it suitable for other recreational activities as well.
The tropical modernism of the resort provides the perfect backdrop for exercise and relaxation in the Costa Rican jungle. Rates start at $255 per night; to book a stay, visit Nalu online.
Photography by Andres Garcia Lachner
