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For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADUView 14 Photos

For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU

The pristine 1964 residence has a sky-blue door and a backyard oasis with a pool, firepit, and hot tub.
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Location: 1237 - 1239 Lancashire Drive, Concord, California 

Price: $1,600,000

Architect: Joseph Eichler

Year Built: 1964

Footprint: 2,344 Square Feet (5 Bed, 3 Bath)

From the Agent: "Experience elevated midcentury-modern Eichler living in this reimagined modern retreat, where nearly every detail has been thoughtfully redesigned through an extensive $890,000 renovation over the years. Blending luxury, functionality, and resort-style amenities, this exceptional property offers a rare turnkey opportunity with a permitted detached ADU and an entertainer’s dream backyard. Inside, the chef’s kitchen is beautifully appointed with a six-burner gas range, oversized island, stainless-steel appliances, touch faucet, Heath tile accents, soft-close cabinetry, pantry, and microwave oven. The primary suite includes a built-in bed frame, custom cabinetry, picture-frame art TV, walk-in closet, and spa-inspired bath with radiant heated floors. Additional highlights include a dedicated laundry room with oversize washer/dryer and storage cabinetry, an atrium with retractable roof and brick pavers, vintage office desk and shelving built-ins, and a Ring doorbell and security system. Other amenities include owned solar, a Tesla car charger, and a finished garage with epoxy flooring and built-in tool cabinets. Plus, the ADU offers outstanding flexibility for guests, multigenerational living, or rental income, previously rented for $2,000/month. Lastly, a custom Eichler-style shed and direct backyard access to community park amenities, including swimming and tennis, further enhance the lifestyle experience."

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For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU - Photo 2 of 14 -

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For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU - Photo 3 of 14 -
The 1964 residence has been updated with porcelain flooring and Heath tiles.&nbsp;

The 1964 residence has been updated with porcelain flooring and Heath tiles. 

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For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU - Photo 6 of 14 -
For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU - Photo 7 of 14 -
For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU - Photo 8 of 14 -
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The resurfaced pool is surrounded by recently updated hardscaping and drought-tolerant landscaping.&nbsp;

The resurfaced pool is surrounded by recently updated hardscaping and drought-tolerant landscaping. 

A firepit, pergola, and built-in grill all come with the house.&nbsp;

A firepit, pergola, and built-in grill all come with the house. 

The permitted detached ADU has its own entrance and a separate mailing address.

The permitted detached ADU has its own entrance and a separate mailing address.

For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU - Photo 13 of 14 -
The ADU features custom built-cabinetry, a kitchenette with a hidden-panel dishwasher, and a combination washer/dryer.&nbsp;

The ADU features custom built-cabinetry, a kitchenette with a hidden-panel dishwasher, and a combination washer/dryer. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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Eichler HomesReal Estate

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