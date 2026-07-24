For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU

Year Built: 1964

Footprint: 2,344 Square Feet (5 Bed, 3 Bath)

From the Agent: "Experience elevated midcentury-modern Eichler living in this reimagined modern retreat, where nearly every detail has been thoughtfully redesigned through an extensive $890,000 renovation over the years. Blending luxury, functionality, and resort-style amenities, this exceptional property offers a rare turnkey opportunity with a permitted detached ADU and an entertainer’s dream backyard. Inside, the chef’s kitchen is beautifully appointed with a six-burner gas range, oversized island, stainless-steel appliances, touch faucet, Heath tile accents, soft-close cabinetry, pantry, and microwave oven. The primary suite includes a built-in bed frame, custom cabinetry, picture-frame art TV, walk-in closet, and spa-inspired bath with radiant heated floors. Additional highlights include a dedicated laundry room with oversize washer/dryer and storage cabinetry, an atrium with retractable roof and brick pavers, vintage office desk and shelving built-ins, and a Ring doorbell and security system. Other amenities include owned solar, a Tesla car charger, and a finished garage with epoxy flooring and built-in tool cabinets. Plus, the ADU offers outstanding flexibility for guests, multigenerational living, or rental income, previously rented for $2,000/month. Lastly, a custom Eichler-style shed and direct backyard access to community park amenities, including swimming and tennis, further enhance the lifestyle experience."