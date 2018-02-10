Jon Bon Jovi Sells His West Village Duplex For $16M

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bon Jovi finally found a buyer for his 4,000-square-foot, three-bedroom duplex at 150 Charles Street in the West Village. The high-ceilinged duplex features ample natural light, gorgeous hardwood floors, and high-end finishes designed by Alan Wanzenberg . The residence features a den that could serve as an additional bedroom , and also boasts an approximately 1,500-square-foot landscaped garden on the lower level, which overlooks the Hudson River.

Bon Jovi first listed the home last June for $17,250,000. When it didn’t find a buyer, the musician paired up with a neighbor selling a smaller duplex on the same floor to try and sell the two units together as one. That deal was soon abandoned, and after a series of price cuts, the duplex just went into contract at $15,995,000. Public records show that Bon Jovi had purchased the unit for $12,880,000 in 2015. His new home will be a nearby unit at the Greenwich Lane condominium development, which he purchased for $18,940,000 million last year.

150 Charles Street was listed by the Corcoran Group through Robby Browne, Chris Kann, Jennifer Ireland. See the original listing here.