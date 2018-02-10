Jon Bon Jovi Sells His West Village Duplex For $16M
View Photos
Real Estate + Celebrity Homes

Jon Bon Jovi Sells His West Village Duplex For $16M

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Rock musician Jon Bon Jovi has just sold his duplex apartment at 150 Charles Street for $15,995,000.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bon Jovi finally found a buyer for his 4,000-square-foot, three-bedroom duplex at 150 Charles Street in the West Village. The high-ceilinged duplex features ample natural light, gorgeous hardwood floors, and high-end finishes designed by Alan Wanzenberg. The residence features a den that could serve as an additional bedroom, and also boasts an approximately 1,500-square-foot landscaped garden on the lower level, which overlooks the Hudson River.

The enormous corner living room boasts stunning&nbsp;Hudson River views.

The enormous corner living room boasts stunning Hudson River views.

Photo Categories:
Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Bon Jovi first listed the home last June for $17,250,000. When it didn’t find a buyer, the musician paired up with a neighbor selling a smaller duplex on the same floor to try and sell the two units together as one. That deal was soon abandoned, and after a series of price cuts, the duplex just went into contract at $15,995,000. Public records show that Bon Jovi had purchased the unit for $12,880,000 in 2015. His new home will be a nearby unit at the Greenwich Lane condominium development, which he purchased for $18,940,000 million last year. 

150 Charles Street was listed by the Corcoran Group through Robby Browne, Chris Kann, Jennifer Ireland. See the original listing here

The kitchen and dining room are flooded with natural light and offer garden views.

The kitchen and dining room are flooded with natural light and offer garden views.

Photo Categories:
The apartment comes with a 1,500-square-foot landscaped terrace with stunning views of the city, along with two smaller patios (one off the master bedroom).&nbsp;

The apartment comes with a 1,500-square-foot landscaped terrace with stunning views of the city, along with two smaller patios (one off the master bedroom). 

Photo Categories:
The customized open kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances.&nbsp;

The customized open kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances. 

Currently being used as a den, this ground-floor room with terrace access could also be easily transformed into a fourth bedroom.

Currently being used as a den, this ground-floor room with terrace access could also be easily transformed into a fourth bedroom.

The luxurious master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, glass-enclosed stall shower, and a wall of windows.

The luxurious master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, glass-enclosed stall shower, and a wall of windows.

All three bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, natural light, and gorgeous views.

All three bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, natural light, and gorgeous views.

The stunning Hudson River view&nbsp;

The stunning Hudson River view 