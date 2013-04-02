Join Us for Innovations in Kitchen Design

On April 24th at the Atlanta Sub-Zero and Wolf showroom, Dwell Deputy Editor Jaime Gillin will join luxury appliance leader Sub-Zero and Wolf with panelists Doug Henderson, Co-Owner of Switch Modern, and Alison Weidner, Architectural Sales Manager at Poggenpohl Atlanta, for a special discussion about the latest high-end appliances, the newest trends in traditional and contemporary design, and what the future holds for your kitchen.

Join us at the Sub-Zero and Wolf Atlanta showroom on April 24th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for cocktails and light bites. This event is open only to industry and trade professionals. Space is limited so be sure to RSVP today.

Sub-Zero & Wolf Showroom Atlanta

3280 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 200

Atlanta, Georgia 30305 RSVP HERE