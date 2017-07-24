John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Former Midcentury Home in the Hollywood Hills Is For Sale

The Southern California home that formerly belonged to the famous singer-and-model duo is on the market—but not for long (if we had to guess).

In 2014, after seven years of ownership, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen unloaded the property for just over asking, within weeks of putting it on the market.

Three years later, the current owner is asking $2.495 million for the celebrity pad— which is nearly half a million more than they paid.