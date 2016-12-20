Into Danish Modern Furniture? Buy These Vintage Jens Risom Pieces Right Now
Cat Belluschi-Paulk may have grown up surrounded by priceless originals designed by her grandfather, Danish furniture legend Jens Risom, but she hardly lived in a museum.
"In my childhood home, we had a rare high-back leather swivel chair with a pedestal base, designed by my grandfather," she writes in the latest issue of Dwell, commemorating his 100th birthday. "Despite the best efforts of my mother, Helen, to keep it in pristine condition, the chair endured quite a bit of abuse: My brother Pietro and I took turns spinning each other around as fast as we could, and our kittens were particularly fond of it as a scratching post."
Treating limited-edition furniture as a jungle gym generally isn’t considered good for resale, but in the current midcentury-obsessed marketplace, there is demand for even lovingly worn pieces by big names like Risom. Not that Cat is parting with her heirlooms, but as a senior buyer for the online vintage marketplace Chairish, she’s the first to know when others are offloading theirs.
From the site’s current inventory, Cat has highlighted a handful of her favorite items by her grandfather. Have a look at what’s selling now and make an offer at Chairish.
These low walnut lounge chairs scream authentic ’60s/70s with their original plaid upholstery.
This cylindrical teak waste bin from circa-1960 will look perfect in an office.
This pair of lounge chairs, also upholstered in plaid, have a more perpendicular seat and backrest.
Last sold two months ago at Chicago’s highly reputable Wright Now, this burnt orange mohair sofa demands a home with a sunken living room.