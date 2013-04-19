The design was assigned by a local skateboad club. They helped out finding the way to the junkyard of the steel factory, where all the old factory parts were collected for the park. A big ladle was placed on the highest part of the site to serve as a landmark and also a starting point to the pool feature that flows down to the main space. The materials are gray concrete, pigmented yellow concrete, gray granite, steel beams, and pipes and old factoryparts that are suitable for skateboarding and leisure.