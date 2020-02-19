Hayon's sketch shows how he mixes color, textiles, and furniture in the room. "It's like cooking a meal," he says. "I have a lot of ingredients and I need to combine them well to get the right flavor. I focus on the furniture—trying to find beauty from all angles and making sure they're functional. After I'm happy with the formal result, then I combine colors between the pieces. For example a painting will have some red and blue to match with some of the textiles I've used. If the painting has some black, then I will use a reading lamp that is also black. I always try a balance color in the spaces I design."