Hayon used a color palette inspired by the hotel's past incarnations when designing the room. "I used color with a bit of contrast," he says. "Tones that had a big charge of grey—blue grey, pink grey etc.—and played with materials such as modern velvets and fine Danish textiles. The tones make the room elegant; the space feels peaceful, relaxing, easy, and cozy. To me, this brings back to a sort of 'Royal' look but in a very modern way." The ceramic Chinoiz table lamp is by Parachilna.