It’s Time to Kick Off Dwell Home Tours—First Stop, San Diego

We’re excited to announce that we’re bringing back one of our most celebrated events and can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Launching with our first tour in San Diego on April 15th, this year’s Dwell Home Tours program is set to make six additional stops including Los Angeles; Manhattan; Scottsdale, Arizona; Marin County; Silicon Valley; and Portland, Oregon.
At each of these locales, visitors will be given the chance to explore a handful of homes that are all remarkable and officially Dwell-approved. They’ll be able to experience first-hand the excellence that went into creating these homes and the real life personalities of both the homeowners and the designers. Each city’s tour will start off with Meet the Architects night, where interested visitors will be given the opportunity to meet and mingle with the architects who have designed the featured homes. The evenings will be filled with interesting conversation, light bites, and refreshing cocktails. Doesn’t it all sound like an opportunity that can’t be missed? We think so, and hope you decide to join us in one of our destination cities.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
For a rare sneak peek at what we have planned for San Diego, take a look at these images of the five homes that will be included, all of which we sincerely admire as both works of fine architecture and as real life homes.
If you find yourself in San Diego this April, the first Meet the Architects night will take place on the evening of April 15th. You can register here. To sign up for a tour in a city near you, follow this link.