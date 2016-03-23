It’s Time to Kick Off Dwell Home Tours—First Stop, San Diego


It’s Time to Kick Off Dwell Home Tours—First Stop, San Diego

By Paige Alexus
We’re excited to announce that we’re bringing back one of our most celebrated events and can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Launching with our first tour in San Diego on April 15th, this year’s Dwell Home Tours program is set to make six additional stops including Los Angeles; Manhattan; Scottsdale, Arizona; Marin County; Silicon Valley; and Portland, Oregon.

At each of these locales, visitors will be given the chance to explore a handful of homes that are all remarkable and officially Dwell-approved. They’ll be able to experience first-hand the excellence that went into creating these homes and the real life personalities of both the homeowners and the designers. Each city’s tour will start off with Meet the Architects night, where interested visitors will be given the opportunity to meet and mingle with the architects who have designed the featured homes. The evenings will be filled with interesting conversation, light bites, and refreshing cocktails. Doesn’t it all sound like an opportunity that can’t be missed? We think so, and hope you decide to join us in one of our destination cities.  



The first home we’d like to share is Dolphin Place, a 1,200-square-foot residence in La Jolla that was renovated by local architects Hector and Pamela Magnus of Architects Magnus. Originally a midcentury fisherman’s cottage, this open and airy house has been in the homeowner’s family since the 1940s.

For a rare sneak peek at what we have planned for San Diego, take a look at these images of the five homes that will be included, all of which we sincerely admire as both works of fine architecture and as real life homes. 



One of the top benefits of the San Diego tour is getting the chance to truly understand the Southern California lifestyle and how local architects have taken full advantage of the ideal climate. Case in point, the Magnus team converted the home’s garage into a cube-shaped entertainment lounge that’s topped off with a rooftop deck built for gathering, entertaining, and relaxing. The cube doubles as a theater and is equipped with large hydraulic doors by Schweiss.

If you find yourself in San Diego this April, the first Meet the Architects night will take place on the evening of April 15th. You can register here. To sign up for a tour in a city near you, follow this link. 



Architect Steven Lombardi is responsible for El Dorado, a modern beauty in La Jolla Shores. Facing a multi-generational home originally built in 1954, Lombardi fully renovated both the interior and exterior. To bring the house up-to-date while preserving a nod to the past, he sandblasted the existing wood structure to expose its original Douglas fir post-and-beam frame.



The entire backyard area is devised for enjoying the bright blue skies. To keep all the sections connected, he built a new one-and-a-half story unit that overlooks the pool and links to an additional garage loft.



Keeping it simple and clean, the interior echoes the open theme of the space, while the stripped Douglas fir post-and-beam frame is given a chance to shine.



Next, we take you to the Lahaye Residence in Encinitas, where designer Soheil Nakhshab seamlessly integrated elements of stone, wood, and iron. The young Belgian family for which it was built for handpicked the property in an equestrian-oriented area, where the mother and daughter can practice their passion for riding.



The house is LEED Gold certified and filled to the brim with green elements that are both passive and prescriptive. Nakhshab sourced local materials and held the project to high-efficiency standards.



Additionally, he devised an indoor-outdoor open concept that makes the space feel even larger than it actually is. He incorporated a multigenerational layout by separating living zones so that each family member has a private space, without being too disconnected from the center hub.



The Del Monte home in Ocean Beach, also designed by Steven Lombardi, includes a pair of detached houses that’s made up of a single family home and an in-law unit—both on the same lot. Believe it or not, this residence is powered by 100 percent solar energy.



Featuring incredible ocean views, the home was built with sustainable materials throughout, including bamboo floors, a cement rain screen, and treatments of recycled Caeserstone. Shown here is one of the outdoor courtyards that connect the separate buildings.



The final stop on the tour will take us to the magnificent Jewel Box, a modern tropical residence also designed by Architects Magnus in San Diego’s Pacific Beach community. The homeowners’ main wish was for the house to become their personal paradise. The Magnus duo made their dream come true by creating a handcrafted mahogany screen façade that provides privacy without blocking the views of the bay and foothills. Additionally, a two-story lanai creates a covered area for outdoor living.



The house is made up of low-maintenance elements and materials including exposed plaster, a metal roof, and marine-grade metal columns. In this image, you can see the open area underneath the lanai and how the wood screen ensures the residents have privacy without sacrificing their views.