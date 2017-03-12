It's Time to Get Your House Ready for Spring: 9 Easy Hacks

We love spring. It's not too hot, nor is it cold outside. The nature around is absolutely picturesque. Everything is filled with energy and optimism. It is time to upgrade your home to match the vibrant colors and the mood of spring. Luckily, you can achieve amazing results with minimal effort or investment. Check out a few tips to get started. -1- Spring cleaning: get it over with This is perhaps the most tedious part of updating your space, however, it is unavoidable. Start by cleaning every nook in your house that may've been neglected during cold winter months. Clean the carpets, polish the windows, repair broken items and throw away everything that can't be fixed. Make space in your house. -2- Swap out throw pillows, blankets and bedding. You will be amazed by how much of an impact an upgrade to these items will have. Put away your cozy woollen and faux fur blankets and pillows and replace them with something out of a lighter fabric (cotton, for example) and in brighter colors. If you are not confident in your ability to perfectly match bold colors and patterns, go with a softer palette.

-3- Add bright colors to items of decor Whether you want to repaint your candle holders and vases or purchase a new piece of wall art, place a few bright color accents around the room. Spring is about energy, inspiration and hopefulness. Add cheerful colors and whimsical accessories. What interior design fits you best? Learn in 30 seconds with this fun quiz. -4- Maximize natural light Days are getting longer, the rays of sun are getting warmer and you should take advantage of that. An easy way to do so is to strategically place mirrors around your house. Use them to both visually expand the space and to brighten up the room. -5- Replace your area rugs Just like with throw blankets and pillows, area rugs play a big role in the overall vibe of a room. In springtime, it's a great opportunity to balance out more muted furniture with a splash of color. -6- Add greenery to your space Whether in the form of freshly cut flowers, plants or a small home garden, bring the nature inside. Don't ignore the design of your vases and pots. Use them as an opportunity to be creative, add fun designs or experiment with colors. Pay attention to the arrangement to make sure they fit harmoniously with the rest of your space.