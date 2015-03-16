It's Not Too Late: Submit Your Brooklyn Or Los Angeles House for the Dwell Home Tours

Taking place in Brooklyn on May 9 and in Los Angeles on May 30 and 31, 2015 the Dwell Home Tours gives visitors a chance to tour impressive residences. Architects are encouraged to submit houses in these cities now for a chance to be a part of this celebrated design event.

The L.A. West Side home tour is currently full, but we have one spot each for the South Bay and Midtown/East Side tours in Los Angeles.

To submit your entry, please send an email with home information (including location, description, date built, square footage, number of rooms, and a few interior and exterior images), to:

-Los Angeles: Dwell on Design Editorial Director, Erika Heet, at eheet@dwell.com

-Brooklyn: hometours@dwell.com

Please note that homes currently for sale are not eligible for consideration. Also please indicate whether the home has been on, or is being considered for, any other tour. Homes must have reasonable access to public transportation for attendees. Insurance and security is provided, and complete privacy is assured. To learn more information about this opportunity, contact us today! Submissions are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.