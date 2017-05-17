Everything About This Vacation Home in Israel is a Little Crazy
Everything About This Vacation Home in Israel is a Little Crazy

By J. Michael Welton
Everything about this vacation home is little crazy. For starters, there’s the location. It’s in Israel. In northern Galilee. On the border with Lebanon.

"The clients made an idealistic decision to purchase the land after the most recent Lebanese/Israeli war," says Guy Zucker, principal architect in New York’s Z-A Studio. "The area was devastated. It was bombed by Hezbollah from the southern part of Lebanon."

Once hostilities ceased, the economy of the nearby village of Shomera was in shambles. To give it a jump-start, land was priced very reasonably, with the stipulation that buyers cover part of the village debt.

Architect Guy Zucker says that he wanted the color palette of the three "rocks" to feel like earth or sand. Their stucco is grainy, rather than smooth, and a radicalized sand color.

Photo courtesy Z-A Studio.

Photo courtesy

"The client said: ‘Okay, we’re going to build. We want to do it, and if it doesn’t work out, then it doesn’t work out—but we will have helped the village,’" says Zucker. Security regulations required concrete walls, 18 inches thick. The building had to be situated so that it faced away from the border. That opened it up to views of nearby forest and valley. The result is an angular, geometric essay that mediates the conflicting conditions of heavy war zone with lighter vacation home.

"The way we typically work, we look first not to the imagery but to the restraints, like the security," Zucker says. "That sets the organization, the scheme. Once that’s in place, it inspires us." He placed three rectangular blocks containing two bedrooms and a bath around a common area, to form a closed-in courtyard. The common space is perforated with a number of openings to contrast with the weightier blocks and provide lightness for the feel of a vacation home.

"I saw the blocks as rocks," he says. "We connected them to the landscape like a Zen garden.  Around the rocks are little pebbles, combed in a ripple effect. Then we took the interior floor pattern and organized the ceramic tile to ripple around the big blocks. It’s a gradient color of blue inside and out. And it forms a porch-like area between the house and the outside."

In essence, Zucker has carved a surprisingly successful oasis of peace out of one of the most war-torn places on the planet.

The house sits on a slope, atop blue concrete and ceramic tiles. A set of web-shaped stairs (right) flow like a waterfall onto the blue floor.

Photo courtesy Z-A Studio.

Photo courtesy

The area between the blocks is public space, with walls much more perforated there to provide lightness for the vacation home. Gradient shades of blue ceramic tiles relate to the blue walls and tiles outside.

Photo courtesy Z-A Studio.

Photo courtesy

The home is small, at 1200 square feet, because of the political situation. The client wanted to start small, see how things go, and if it's to be used in the future, enlarge it.

Photo courtesy Z-A Studio.

Photo courtesy

The home's palette is derived from two opposite color fields. The blocks are made of a rough color, that's block- and sand-like. The floor rippling around gives a cool feeling like water.

Photo courtesy Z-A Studio.

Photo courtesy

Zucker says that he tried different colors, but eventually went to blue for the floors and the public area perforated with windows. "It's the color of the sky, which is very clear there, with very few clouds," he says.

Photo courtesy Z-A Studio.

Photo courtesy

Winter temperatures in northern Galilee can be as cool as 50 degrees, with summer temperature as high as 100 degrees. "Most of the year it's pretty hot," Zucker says.

Photo courtesy Z-A Studio.

Photo courtesy

The public space, both inside and out, ripples in blue around the three blocks.

Photo courtesy Z-A Studio.

Photo courtesy

