Andrew and Kristin still have big plans for Isleta El Espino. They're currently building three to four more bungalows on the island, and are purchasing a neighboring island to expand their property. Their hope is to continue to provide travelers with a transformational experience while staying at Isleta El Espino, offering access to these areas that was once unavailable. "In Granada, hotels and restaurants are mixed in with the community. It isn’t separated by zones," Andrew says. "It’s the same in the Isletas – it’s all about local, traditional ways of supporting your families. We’re hoping we can preserve this in some way and contribute to that community."