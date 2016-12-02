Sustainably speaking, Isleta El Espino is outstanding; Andrew and Kristin worked tirelessly to make the property entirely self-sustainable. The island's solar panels power everything from lights and fans to systems that pump and filter fresh pool water, run kitchen appliances, and power small electronics. Andrew and Kristin practically invented a water filtration system themselves, using the surrounding water in Lake Nicaragua and sending it through a bio filter where it is further cleaned by aquatic plants and used to irrigate landscaping.