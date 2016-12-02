"All the lighting, the sinks, the furniture, the ceramics, almost without exception are locally produced," Andrew says. The Isleta El Espino staff are also entirely from the isletas and Granada, with General Manager Martin Mayorga leading local operations. There’s even an island caretaker named Don Jose, who will turn 101 in May. Don Jose has lived on the island for over 30 years and still lives in the same home today. "When we first bought the property, Don Jose was worried we would want him to leave. But we said absolutely not, this is your home. You can stay as long as you want," Kristin says.