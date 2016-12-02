The property features many such traditional craft elements native to Nicaragua; rancho builders from the La Paz Centro region of Nicaragua, architects and engineers from Granada, and craftspeople from all over the country helped build the property, creating everything from light fixtures to stone sinks. Andrew and Kristin enlisted landscape expertise from Chris Shanks, a permaculture educator based in Ometepe, who helped educate the duo on practical plants to grow for teas and edible consumption. Accessory designs like white bed linens with colorful throws are a work of Daina Platais of local shop Amano.