"I kept wondering why I didn’t feel like an outsider. No one seemed to mind I was there, and I felt like I blended in," Kristin says. "And that’s what I love when I travel. I like to enjoy the food, the people, the experiences, and find ease in the beauty of a country." It was on this day, their final day in Nicaragua, that Andrew and Kristin walked into a real estate office and requested one more tour of the island. Before the boat could make it back to the marina, Kristin and Andrew made an offer on the island they now own.