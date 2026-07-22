Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in Norway

From the Owners: "Kjerkveien 35 sits at the very end of a quiet road on a small grass headland, surrounded by white sand beaches, mountains, farmland, and open ocean. One of those beaches is, for all practical purposes, private, reachable only across the property’s own land, while the other curves out toward the broader bay. From the deck, the view looks over farmland, summit, fjord, and sky.

When the home first went on the public market, it drew bids well over the asking price. We had approached the past owners privately, off-market, before any of those bids closed, and they accepted ours—not because it was the highest, but because they trusted we would continue the tradition of caring for the place. We have lived here since, and we hope to pass it forward in the same spirit.

Part of what makes the home feel so rare is that the privacy is built into the landscape around it. The surrounding farmland is protected from development, and the house itself cannot be seen from the main road. The only approach is a private farm track that ends at the property. The fields are also a designated bird-nesting sanctuary, which during the summer months keeps the public out entirely.