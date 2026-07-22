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Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in NorwayView 31 Photos

Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in Norway

In a small fishing village in the Lofoten archipelago, this 1950 wood-paneled house sits at the literal end of the road, with a berry-filled garden, a practically private beach, and a brand-new outdoor sauna.
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Location: Kjerkveien 35, Ramberg, Norway

Price: 15,000,000 NOK (Approximately $1,555,695 USD)

Year Built: 1950

Renovation Date: 2012 

Footprint: 1,862 Square Feet (4 Beds, 2 Baths) 

Lot Size: .72 Acres

From the Owners: "Kjerkveien 35 sits at the very end of a quiet road on a small grass headland, surrounded by white sand beaches, mountains, farmland, and open ocean. One of those beaches is, for all practical purposes, private, reachable only across the property’s own land, while the other curves out toward the broader bay. From the deck, the view looks over farmland, summit, fjord, and sky. 

When the home first went on the public market, it drew bids well over the asking price. We had approached the past owners privately, off-market, before any of those bids closed, and they accepted ours—not because it was the highest, but because they trusted we would continue the tradition of caring for the place. We have lived here since, and we hope to pass it forward in the same spirit.

Part of what makes the home feel so rare is that the privacy is built into the landscape around it. The surrounding farmland is protected from development, and the house itself cannot be seen from the main road. The only approach is a private farm track that ends at the property. The fields are also a designated bird-nesting sanctuary, which during the summer months keeps the public out entirely. 

Ramberg is a small village on the island of Flakstadøya, midway through the Lofoten archipelago, with Leknes airport a short drive away and Reine, Nusfjord, and Henningsvær within easy reach. There are only a few neighboring households, all of whom live here year-round, creating a small, family-friendly community even through winter.

After two years, we’ll say it plainly: We do not believe there is another home in Lofoten with quite this combination of privacy, a central location in the archipelago, views, and access to the wild and the northern lights. To us, it is the gem of Lofoten."

Built in 1950, the three-level home has been gently updated. It has white-painted paneling and simple rooms that keep its traditional Lofoten character intact.

Built in 1950, the three-level home has been gently updated. It has white-painted paneling and simple rooms that keep its traditional Lofoten character intact.

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A wraparound deck extends the living space outdoors during the long summer evenings.&nbsp;

A wraparound deck extends the living space outdoors during the long summer evenings. 

Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in Norway - Photo 4 of 30 -
Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in Norway - Photo 5 of 30 -
Large casement windows bring in views of the surrounding fields, mountains, and ocean.&nbsp;

Large casement windows bring in views of the surrounding fields, mountains, and ocean. 

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Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in Norway - Photo 8 of 30 -
Ramberg Church is visible from the kitchen window and lit through the winter nights. At Christmas, the Church’s annual concert is close enough to reach on foot through the snowy fields.&nbsp;

Ramberg Church is visible from the kitchen window and lit through the winter nights. At Christmas, the Church’s annual concert is close enough to reach on foot through the snowy fields. 

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Also visible from the kitchen window, the detached guest cabin has a sod roof and is already framed, ready for the next owner to finish.&nbsp;

Also visible from the kitchen window, the detached guest cabin has a sod roof and is already framed, ready for the next owner to finish. 

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The primary bedroom is on the second floor, with windows that look out toward nearby Skagsanden Beach—close enough, the owners say, to "watch surfers ride the line."&nbsp;&nbsp;

The primary bedroom is on the second floor, with windows that look out toward nearby Skagsanden Beach—close enough, the owners say, to "watch surfers ride the line."  

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From May through September, sheep can be seen grazing in the surrounding meadows.

From May through September, sheep can be seen grazing in the surrounding meadows.

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On the lower level, a separate two-bedroom apartment has its own entrance and laundry, offering flexibility for guests, multigenerational living, or rental use.&nbsp;

On the lower level, a separate two-bedroom apartment has its own entrance and laundry, offering flexibility for guests, multigenerational living, or rental use. 

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Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in Norway - Photo 19 of 30 -
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The new six-person sauna, completed in 2025, is a welcome amenity during Lofoten’s dark winter months.&nbsp;

The new six-person sauna, completed in 2025, is a welcome amenity during Lofoten’s dark winter months. 

The garden has developed over the years into a lively west-Lofoten mix of flowers, wild and cultivated berries, and vegetables, with room to grow.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The garden has developed over the years into a lively west-Lofoten mix of flowers, wild and cultivated berries, and vegetables, with room to grow.  

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The home looks onto a white-sand beach about 20 meters from the front door, reachable across the property’s own land and calm enough for sea-trout fishing.

The home looks onto a white-sand beach about 20 meters from the front door, reachable across the property’s own land and calm enough for sea-trout fishing.

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Just past the back fence, a coastal trail leads to the beach and onto a quiet local footpath, while the fjord beyond the garden is used for paddleboarding, snorkeling, and cold-water swimming.&nbsp;

Just past the back fence, a coastal trail leads to the beach and onto a quiet local footpath, while the fjord beyond the garden is used for paddleboarding, snorkeling, and cold-water swimming. 

According to the owners, more than 60 bird species have been recorded on the property, including oystercatchers, golden eagles, and puffins.&nbsp;

According to the owners, more than 60 bird species have been recorded on the property, including oystercatchers, golden eagles, and puffins. 

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In winter, the snowy fields become a cross-country ski route from the house to the beach.

In winter, the snowy fields become a cross-country ski route from the house to the beach.

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Kjerkveien 35 in Ramberg, Norway, is privately listed for 15,000,000 NOK by Lars Jakob Aarak of PrivatMegleren

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