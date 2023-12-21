Get an Off Grid Paradise With This $1.2M Canadian Island
Location: Island 7, Cowichan Lake, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $1,549,000 CAD (Approximately $1,162,300 USD)
Lot Size: 2.25 acres
From the Agent: "One of only a handful of private islands on Cowichan Lake, Island 7 is an exceedingly private and accessible recreational retreat. With 2.25 useable acres, Island 7 is improved with a West Coast–style home and dock, and features well-thought-out and functional off-grid systems that are simple to manage. The home’s vaulted ceilings, high windows, and large great room provide incredible views of the Lake, while the balance of the island is well treed and completely surrounded by low-bank, walk-on waterfront."
Island 7 on Cowichan Lake in British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $1,549,000 (approximately $1,162,300 USD) by Alan L. Johnson of Unique Properties.
