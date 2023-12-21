See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Get an Off Grid Paradise With This $1.2M Canadian Island

For those looking to really get away from it all, this 2.25-acre retreat on Cowichan Lake can only be accessed by boat.
Text by
Location: Island 7, Cowichan Lake, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $1,549,000 CAD (Approximately $1,162,300 USD)

Lot Size: 2.25 acres

From the Agent: "One of only a handful of private islands on Cowichan Lake, Island 7 is an exceedingly private and accessible recreational retreat. With 2.25 useable acres, Island 7 is improved with a West Coast–style home and dock, and features well-thought-out and functional off-grid systems that are simple to manage. The home’s vaulted ceilings, high windows, and large great room provide incredible views of the Lake, while the balance of the island is well treed and completely surrounded by low-bank, walk-on waterfront."

The 2.5-acre, off-grid island can only be accessed by boat, ands it’s surrounded by stunning scenery.

The lodge-like residence radiates rustic vibes with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and refinished hardwood floors.&nbsp;

The fully equipped kitchen features long countertops and custom cabinetry.

Most of the rooms in the house open&nbsp;to a large wooden deck.

"Situated on the ‘quiet’ end of the Lake, Island 7 will create memories that last a lifetime," notes the agent.

Island 7 on Cowichan Lake in British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $1,549,000 (approximately $1,162,300 USD) by Alan L. Johnson of Unique Properties.

