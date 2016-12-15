Is it Any Surprise a Sculptor Had a Hand in This Home?
View Photos
Home Tours

Is it Any Surprise a Sculptor Had a Hand in This Home?

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell / Photos by Francis Pelletier
An asymmetric retreat in Quebec is an exquisite cadaver, one part sculpture and two parts architecture.

The easiest call when designing Jacek Jarnuszkiewicz’s lake house was to build vertically. A tower, everyone reasoned, would mimic the height of the coniferous forest that surrounds the 10-acre property in southern Quebec. 

All the other decisions were left on the table, as architects Marie-Claude Hamelin and Loukas Yiacouvakis of YH2 consulted Jarnuszkiewicz, a sculptor, to create something unique and inspired by modern art. 

A textured wood walls meets a glass cutaway on the second floor. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner.&nbsp;

A textured wood walls meets a glass cutaway on the second floor. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner. 

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Their collaborative effort yielded an abstract sanctuary that blends their callings. Two volumes, one dark and one light, are clad in black pine and Western red cedar, respectively. A sharply slanted roof, set on columns, juts into the sky, forming an overhang for a roof deck. 

A covered terrace is accessible from the second floor. An oculus allows the residents to sun beneath the roof overhang.&nbsp; &nbsp;

A covered terrace is accessible from the second floor. An oculus allows the residents to sun beneath the roof overhang.   

Photo Categories:

The open-plan ground floor serves as the dining-living area and kitchen, while the second-floor aerie is dedicated to wildlife observation. Through the thicket trees, Jarnuszkiewicz can glimpse Lake Trousers and even mountains off in the distance. 

The home’s lower volume frames majestic woodland views. The LCW Chairs are by Charles and Ray Eames.&nbsp;

The home’s lower volume frames majestic woodland views. The LCW Chairs are by Charles and Ray Eames. 

Photo Categories:

All photo by Francis Pelletier

Is it Any Surprise a Sculptor Had a Hand in This Home? - Photo 4 of 4 -