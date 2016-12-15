Is it Any Surprise a Sculptor Had a Hand in This Home?

The easiest call when designing Jacek Jarnuszkiewicz’s lake house was to build vertically. A tower, everyone reasoned, would mimic the height of the coniferous forest that surrounds the 10-acre property in southern Quebec.

All the other decisions were left on the table, as architects Marie-Claude Hamelin and Loukas Yiacouvakis of YH2 consulted Jarnuszkiewicz, a sculptor, to create something unique and inspired by modern art.