“Approximately 120 malls are already substantially building out in a more dense, more livable manner,” says Dunham-Jones. This photo shows the conversion of a dead shopping center in the North Loop neighborhood of Austin, Texas, into a campus for Austin Community College. Dunham-Jones points out “the former JCPenney [on the left] with a new front porch to welcome the ACC Highland students, and one of several apartment buildings being constructed on the former parking lots.”