Introducing design powerhouse Romo

Romo’s iconic Linara fabric was first launched in the 1990s, the cotton and linen blend boasts an exceptionally soft, peach-skin finish and is washable to boot. The Cubis collection features geometric prints; simple yet elegant with a luxuriously soft feel - a curated palette to be mix and matched as you see fit.

Romo is a world-renowned design house, founded in 1902 by Robert Mould. This family-owned company is noted for its carefully curated assortment of timeless and contemporary textiles of exquisite quality in sophisticated hues. Romo’s in-house design studio was established in the 1980s, injecting a more creative, design-led approach - redefining the company as the market leader for designer fabrics and wall coverings. Today, Romo has a worldwide network, enjoying international brand recognition in over 70 countries.

Sustainable practices are a core value at Bemz, and one of the reasons why we love Romo is because of their dedication to the environment. The mill where the Linara fabric is produced extracts airborne fibres using air conditioning to reduce contamination of fabrics. The fibres are then collected, compressed and sold as alternative fuelled home heating.

2 million litres of water are processed each day at the mill. Water is returned to the original water source at 96% purity and residual organic compounds are used as land fertilisers. The mill is powered by its own methane steam, electricity co-generators as well as solar energy.

The mill is Oeko-Tex 100 certified - a worldwide textile standard that tests for harmful substances with strict human-ecological requirements. The mill also follows REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) criteria.

Bemz is proud to offer a range of Romo Linara fabrics in 14 iconic shades available as covers for your favourite IKEA furniture as well as cushions, curtains and bedroom accessories.