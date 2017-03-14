Interior Design: The Importance of Our Inner Worlds | Talismans Edition

Follow us over at Of The Wolves





Envision the room you’ve felt the safest in, one you could loiter in for hours. How is it constructed? What totems does the room contain that make you feel safe, inspired, whole? What care was taken to construct this room? It doesn’t have to be a room of your own. It could be housed within a museum, a rented cabin, maybe a friend’s. Now what of the room of your mind, housed within your body. Our mind is also filled with architecture – that of our vision of the world, our neural pathways forged through habit and learning, and all that comprises our personality. This room is massive, to say the least.

As the noise in the outside world has reached a high-powered, tireless roar – one that seems to only crescendo – and as fractured world affairs take tragic turns, our inner sanctuaries, our homes and our minds, need to be tended to with the utmost care. Global politics alone right now are enough to send our blood pressures into the danger zone and our psyches into the gutter. Pulling from my work in design, as a store owner, as well as coach and facilitator, this series came to me because sanctuaries feel more important than ever. It feels necessary I share with you some of my tips on creating more peaceful inner sanctums based upon my own work. In this first installment, we’ll focus on the importance of singular, physical items to anchor some comfort and peace within us – talismans, or simply just objects if you prefer.





1) Object by function:

Objects can stimulate our behavior by means of their function."Our relationship to the things we own goes far beyond utility and aesthetics", according to New Scientist, and that’s ok in this case, in most cases. The New Scientist also goes on to say "our ability to imbue things with rich meaning is a universal human trait that develops early in life", and this is precisely what we’re to do with this particular object.

If you’ve any knowledge of PTSD, mood disorders, or trauma, you’re likely somewhat familiar with "triggers". Psychology Today defines triggers as "specific memories, behaviors, thoughts and situations that jeopardize recovery". People, objects and places can be triggers as well. It seems pretty widely accepted that triggers are generally negative, but, like the sight of your beloved puppy or a photo of a wonderful childhood memory, triggers can be exceptionally positive, too.

So I find triggers are a wonderful place to start! When making some changes to your favorite room, make form AND function key criteria for one of the prominent items you place in it. For example, if fond memories are a chosen trigger, blow up a favorite photo and selectively frame it. If music is your most effective calming agent, don’t stop at just listening to it. Prop your favorite instrument – whether you play it or not – prominently in the room, as a symbolic reminder of the serenity of music.