Interior Design: Nicole Hollis

After working for famed Napa Valley architect Howard Backen, Hollis founded her eponymous San Francisco firm in 2003. "I was turning 30 and thought, What do I want to do?" she remembers. "I didn’t have a Rolodex of names but I knew I wanted to do my own thing and had my own ­vision." That vision included preserving the craft of carefully curated interiors. "I worry that the art of architecture and design will be lost on today’s disposable society," she says. "I don’t think there are five easy steps. You can’t just Google ‘the art of living.’ Anyone can pick a chair but is it the right scale, fabric, proportion, weight?"