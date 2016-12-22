Interior Design Ideas For 2017





The year is drawing to a close and this means one thing, January sales are on their way. What better time to update your home, re-vamp your space and add a splash of colour to your life than with the latest interior design ideas ready for 2017.Below are a few of the looks that are must haves for your home in 2017:

Minimalistic Bathrooms

2017 is out with the cluttered, overcrowded bathrooms and in with those that are simple, elegant and anything but flashy.Instead of fighting to get to the bath, this year is all about simplicity, statement and de-cluttering. For the perfect look try painting one of your bathroom walls in a dark shade so that it makes the whole room and minimalist furnishings really stand out.Sinks have gone from being bulky and taking up a lot of room in the bathroom to having nothing but a simple wooden structure.

Cast Iron Radiators

This might sound like something you would find in an old fashioned house but Cast Iron Radiators are making a comeback. The elegant designs, great efficiency and ability to have them in a variety of styles is making them a must have for your home in 2017.

With vintage products making a comeback and the fashion statements we saw back in the 70’s being at the forefront of this year’s interior design must haves, it is no wonder Cast Iron Radiators are making a comeback.

They can be painted in vibrant colours and crafted in different styles so that your lounge, dining room, kitchen or bathroom can truly be re-invented with a little added warmth.



