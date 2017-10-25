5 Interesting and Surprising Asian Eateries Around the World

A Little Corner Pho Stop - Singapore Sited in a corner of a historical building in Singapore, this Vietnamese pho cafe and bar by Takenouchi Webb boasts an understated charm and a touch of vintage cool. You'll find blue-and-gray walls, raw concrete floors, a red lacquered bar, oversized paper lantern pendants, and hand-painted Vietnamese posters.



Diner Inspired by Street Culture - Ukraine Designed by AKZ Architectura and located in Kiev, Ukraine, Kitaika is a vibrant and eclectic 65-seater diner that serves Asian street food and is inspired by the street cultures of both Asia and Ukraine. Combining carnival-like elements, bold colors, garlands of exposed light bulbs, and eye-catching graffiti, this little diner is a surreal and delightful take on Asian dining.

From Stable Block to Bombay Eatery - London London-based interior, architecture, and design studio Macaulay Sinclair transformed a former stable block in London's Kings Cross into a 1930s Bombay eatery. Evoking the spirit of Southern Bombay’s Iranian cafes while also reveling in the building’s Victorian heritage, Dishoom brings Indian nostalgia to London.



Not Your Regular Kitchen Counter - Taipei Haute cuisine that showcases Taiwanese seasonal ingredients finds the perfect home at RAW, an intimate restaurant in Taipei designed by Singapore architecture and design practice Weijenberg. The highlight of the space is a 213-foot undulating, handcrafted wooden kitchen counter that was assembled from large blocks of wood.



Former Bank Vault - Hong Kong

Designed by architect and interior designer Joyce Wang, and housed within an old bank vault in Hong Kong, Cantonese restaurant Mott 32 brings the glitz and glam of the city’s colonial heyday back to life. Giant Chinese paintbrushes, architectural skylights, 1950s vintage pieces, faceted mirror panels, Danish cane furniture, and Chinese antique accessories come together to create a vaulted restaurant that dazzles.

